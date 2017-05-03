Walk For Animals: Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate. | Learn more at AccomplishMN

Edina Becomes 1st Minn. City To Raise The Minimum Age To Buy Tobacco

May 3, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Cigarettes, Edina, Tobacco

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Edina is set to become the first city in Minnesota to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the city council moved to bump up the minimum age from 18 to 21.

The new ordinance applies to all tobacco products, including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Advocates of the Tobacco 21 movement cheered on the vote.

The ordinance goes into effect July 1.

While Edina is the only city in Minnesota to have made this change, hundreds of cities across the country have passed similar measures.

On a statewide level, minimum age buying laws went into effect last year in Hawaii and California.

  1. Allen Ruehmann says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Wait, didn’t the Minnesota Legislature say cities can not make their own rules? It is too hard to enforce and not uniform. There should be immediate outrage from the GOP and Dimmy Daudt on this horrendous miscarriage of justice.

