Edina Becomes 1st Minn. City To Raise The Minimum Age To Buy Tobacco

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Edina is set to become the first city in Minnesota to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the city council moved to bump up the minimum age from 18 to 21.
The new ordinance applies to all tobacco products, including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes.
Advocates of the Tobacco 21 movement cheered on the vote.
The ordinance goes into effect July 1.
While Edina is the only city in Minnesota to have made this change, hundreds of cities across the country have passed similar measures.
On a statewide level, minimum age buying laws went into effect last year in Hawaii and California.
