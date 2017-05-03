Walk For Animals: Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate. | Learn more at AccomplishMN

Fake Google Docs Phishing Email Spreading Across The U.S.

May 3, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Google, Phishing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Minnesotans are finding a confusing email in their inboxes today.

The “phishing” email usually originates from a known contact with the subject line “[Contact] has shared a document with you on Google Docs.” The email is sent BCC’d to mass groups, and specifically sent to a contact listed as “hhhhhhhhhhhhhh.”

Once clicking the link, users are asked to give the user access to their email account with permission to read and send emails.

Several schools have already sent out notifications to students, including the University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin.

If you clicked on the link and granted the app access, your personal information may have already been exposed, but you can still revoke access:

1. Go to https://myaccount.google.com/permissions
2. Find the app called “Google Docs”
3. Revoke all permissions

