Suspect Sought In Fatal South Minneapolis Hit & Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police now have a suspect in a fatal hit and run last weekend in south Minneapolis.
Officers say 26-year-old Raheem Quanta Meekins is wanted in connection with the Sunday morning incident at the intersection of 26th Street and Blaisdell Avenue South.
Police say four vehicles collided at the intersection at around 9:30 that morning. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and several others were treated for injuries.
Anyone with information should call Minneapolis Police.