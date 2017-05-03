Walk For Animals: Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate. | Learn more at AccomplishMN

2 In Custody Following Police Chase In Alexandria

May 3, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Alexandria, Douglas County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two juvenile males are in custody following a police chase in Alexandria early Tuesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. officers attempted to stop a car driving east on 3rd Avenue E when it sped off.

Police pursued the vehicle, driving south on County Road 46 and then west onto 34th Avenue E. On 34th Avenue E, the suspect vehicle drove into the north ditch and came to rest.

The vehicle’s two occupants, two juvenile males, got out of the car and ran northwest through Viking Lakes Village.

Officers then established a perimeter, and using K9 units were able to track the two boys.

They were then taken into custody where they are currently awaiting formal charges.

The incident is currently under investigation.

