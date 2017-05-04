North Loop Spring Fashion Crawl

May 4, 2017 4:30 AM

The North Loop Fashion Crawl is a biannual shopping event featuring the clothing retailers in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, first introduced in April of 2014. The event draws new customers to the North Loop and engages with current customers by offering special promotions, raffles and amusements that solidify the North Loop’s identity as as one of Fodor’s top worldwide shopping destinations. Shoppers receive a passport at their first stop, which is stamped at each participating store they visit. Once the shoppers visit a predetermined number of participating stores, they are entered in a drawing to win prizes with a value totaling over $500.

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch