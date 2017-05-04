North Loop Spring Fashion Crawl

The North Loop Fashion Crawl is a biannual shopping event featuring the clothing retailers in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, first introduced in April of 2014. The event draws new customers to the North Loop and engages with current customers by offering special promotions, raffles and amusements that solidify the North Loop’s identity as as one of Fodor’s top worldwide shopping destinations. Shoppers receive a passport at their first stop, which is stamped at each participating store they visit. Once the shoppers visit a predetermined number of participating stores, they are entered in a drawing to win prizes with a value totaling over $500.
North Loop Spring Fashion CrawlMay 4, 2017 4:30 AM
(credit: CBS)