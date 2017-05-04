Umpire Hit By Fastball During Twins/Athletics Series Finale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins hosted the Oakland Athletics in the series finale at Target Field Thursday, and the home plate umpire might be a little sore after the game.
Mike Muchlinski called balls and strikes Thursday, and was on the receiving end of a fast ball in the late innings that will likely leave him hurting. Santiago Casilla threw a 94 mile per hour pitch during the bottom of the ninth to Brian Dozier, and the catcher was either crossed up or couldn’t adjust to the pitch movement.
Umpire takes pitch directly to the 🥜s pic.twitter.com/M2ywTurCId
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 4, 2017
The baseball hit Muchlinski directly near the groin area, and we can only hope he was wearing protective gear. He went down in pain immediately, gathered himself and returned behind the plate after drinking some water.
The Twins lost 8-5, but still won the series. Minnesota hosts Boston for a three-game series this weekend at Target Field.