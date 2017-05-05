BCA: Man With Health Issues Missing After Leaving Mother’s Winona Home

May 5, 2017 3:22 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Wisconsin man is missing after he left his mother’s Winona home Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Winona police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating Timothy Semling, who is struggling with health issues.

On May 4 at 9 a.m., a person matching his description was spotted in Buffalo County, Wisconsin on Cole Bluff Road, but authorities were unable to locate the person. Semling’s usual place of residence is Arcadia, Wisconsin.

Due to his health issues, authorities are concerned with his welfare.

Semling is described as 6-feet-tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is located is asked to call Winona police at 507-457-6492.

