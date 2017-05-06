State Patrol: Eagan Biker Dies In Head-On Crash In Wash. Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was likely a factor in the death of an Eagan motorcyclist early Saturday morning.
Joe Neal Hansmeier, 43, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the wrong direction on Highway 61 in Denmark Township just before 1 a.m.
The state patrol says Hansmeier was just south of Highway 10 when he stuck a KIA OLX head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the KIA, 22-year-old Rachel Marie Dickson of Cottage Grove, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol says Hansmeier had been drinking and was not wearing a helmet. The crash is under investigation.
