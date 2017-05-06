Barking Dog Alerts Family Of House Fire In Red Wing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A barking family dog may have saved the lives of a Red Wing family during a house fire early Saturday morning.
The Red Wing Fire Department says they were called to a home on the 1900 block of Burton Street just before 2 a.m., where they found an attached garage that was fully engulfed.
The fire soon spread to the home and its attic. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than two hours.
All residents, including a cat and dog, made it out safely. Crews needed to give the cat oxygen, but the animal is expected to be OK.
The fire department is investigating.