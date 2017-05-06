Barking Dog Alerts Family Of House Fire In Red Wing

May 6, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Red Wing, Red Wing Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A barking family dog may have saved the lives of a Red Wing family during a house fire early Saturday morning.

fullsizerender2 Barking Dog Alerts Family Of House Fire In Red Wing

(credit: Red Wing FD)

The Red Wing Fire Department says they were called to a home on the 1900 block of Burton Street just before 2 a.m., where they found an attached garage that was fully engulfed.

The fire soon spread to the home and its attic. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than two hours.

fullsizerender3 Barking Dog Alerts Family Of House Fire In Red Wing

(credit: Red Wing FD)

All residents, including a cat and dog, made it out safely. Crews needed to give the cat oxygen, but the animal is expected to be OK.

The fire department is investigating.

