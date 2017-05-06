‘Walk For Animals’ Seeks To Raise $1M For Animal Humane Society

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands attended the Animal Humane Society’s annual Walk for Animals Saturday in Golden Valley.

The fundraiser supports all the work of helping and caring for the 23,000 animals the organization takes in every year.

AHS set a lofty goal of $1 million. Before the walk began Saturday, participants had already raised $850,000.

“The money raised from Walk for Animals pays for medical care, the behavioral needs, everything the animals that come to us need,” said Carrie Libera from AHS. “The $1 million sounds like a huge number, so when you factor in all the care they need, it’s really important for us to continue our work.”

The walk is important for Holly Fitzenberger. She has supported the AHS for years and recently adopted a new dog from the organization — a shepherd mix named Jax.

“Dogs choose you,” Fitzenberger said. “I looked at one dog, a black lab, and that dog had no interest in me whatsoever.”

Jax became part of her family two weeks ago. The shepherd mix was brought into the shelter after a year of neglect.

“He had a rough start in life, but he’s learning what the good life can be about,” Fitzenberger said.

Stepping into their new life together, this owner and pet pair walked with purpose for other animals that will one day share their fate.

“Everything is going wonderfully well,” Fitzenberger said.