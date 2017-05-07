Al Franken For President In 2020?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While it seems like many are still getting over Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton last fall, we’re already seeing names emerge for the next president in 2020.
One name that keeps coming up as a potential Democratic candidate is Minnesota Senator Al Franken. He appeared on WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy, and was asked about the possibility or running for president.
So is he interested?
“No. I love serving the people of Minnesota. That’s why I ran for the Senate,” Franken said. “I am grateful to be representing Minnesotans. I just strive to be as good as the people I represent.”
Despite any possible presidential steam, Franken said he plans to run for Senate re-election in 2020.