Bite Of Minnesota: TC Tastes In April

Last month I started a new monthly series highlighting a few things I’ve enjoyed eating and drinking around the Twin Cities. Although I was traveling a bit this month and trying to eat at home more, I still made it out to eat some delicious foods around town.

Here are a few highlights from April:

Kimchi Ramen at Zen Box Izakaya

I am a huge fan of Zen Box’s ramen and their Kimchi Ramen has just the right spice level to get me sweating without overpowering me with spice. This bowl of goodness was the perfect remedy to a very cold evening in April and a fantastic way to support a good cause, Dining Out for Life, which benefits the Aliveness Project of Minnesota. The kimchi ramen is served in a rich pork broth with tender noodles, kimchi, pork, seaweed, bamboo shoots, and a soft boiled egg. I find myself craving it for days afterward.

I can also recommend the Buta No Kimchi (pork belly, onions, and kimchi) and the Katsu Curry (fried pork cutlet with curry sauce).

Meat & Cheese Plate at The Draft Horse

The Draft Horse is a restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis that serves a menu full of local food. The restaurant itself is in the Food Building which also houses food businesses like Red Table Meats, Baker’s Field Bread, and up until recently, Lone Grazer Creamery. The meat and cheese plate is a great way to try these local products and also features local Beez Kneez honey, various chutneys and jams. Plus, it’s big enough to share, making it perfect for nibbling while catching up with friends. Or, get something a little heartier like the beef pot pie with Peterson Limousin Beef.

Van Damme Good Brussels at The Rabbit Hole in Midtown Global Market

The Rabbit Hole is a Korean gastropub inside Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis. While you might be tempted to check out the winding stalls of the main market to find something for dinner (and you should), you should also pop into The Rabbit Hole for a plate of Van Damme Good Brussels. These are crispy brussels sprouts tossed with bacon, caramelized onion, orange, mint, walnuts, and parmesan. They are also gluten free. If you are a fan of Brussels sprouts, you will really enjoy these.

Happy eating!

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55415

612-332-3936

https://www.zenbox.com

The Draft Horse

117 14th Ave NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413

612-208-1476

https://www.thedrafthorsempls.com

The Rabbit Hole

in the Midtown Global Market

920 East Lake St, Suite 101

Minneapolis, MN 55407

612-236-4526

http://www.eatdrinkrabbit.com