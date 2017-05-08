After 33 Years Of Business, Uptown’s Treehouse Records To Close

May 8, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Treehouse Records, Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After more than three decades of business, an iconic record store in Uptown will be shutting its doors at the end of the year.

Treehouse Records owner, Mark Trehus, made the announcement after an in-store performance by the Suicide Commandoes Saturday. It was the last in-store performance Treehouse will have.

He wrote more about his decision in a Facebook post:

The record store, located at 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue, opened as Oar Folkjokeopus in 1972 and was renamed Treehouse Records in 2001.

