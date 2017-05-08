Allina Implementing Restrictions Due To Measles Outbreak; MN Cases Now Up To 48

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Allina Health said Monday they are restricting visitors for all hospitals and clinics due to the recent measles outbreak.
Officials say children ages 5 and younger are asked are asked not to visit hospitals or clinics unless they are seeking medical care. Exceptions will be considered in the case that a patient has a critical condition or prognosis.
The same applies for birth center visitors, with exceptions and masking for children ages 10 and younger.
Allina officials said any child age 10 or younger is required to wear a mask while in the hospital or clinic. Anyone with a cough or sore throat should also wear a mask.
Here is a list of Allina hospitals and clinics associated with the restrictions.
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis
- Buffalo Hospital
- Cambridge Medical Center
- District One Hospital, Faribault
- Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids
- Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus, Fridley
- New Ulm Medical Center
- Owatonna Hospital
- Phillips Eye Institute, Minneapolis
- Regina Hospital, Hastings
- River Falls Area Hospital, River Falls, Wis.
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee
- United Hospital, St. Paul
On Monday, health officials said there are now 48 confirmed cases of measles. Forty-six of the cases are children under 10 years old. Two of the cases are adults.
According to health officials, 45 of the people infected were not vaccinated. Forty-one of the cases are Somali-Minnesotan.