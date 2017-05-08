Ramsey Police: Missing Man May Be In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Ramsey are still searching for a missing man after his car was found abandoned in Minneapolis.
Police said 52-year-old Jeffrey Dean Asfahl’s wife reported him missing Wednesday morning.
Authorities are concerned for Asfahl’s safety because he does not have his medications or wallet.
Asfahl is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown/red hair.
Police said Asfahl may have been sighted in Minneapolis, where his car was found, and around the University of Minnesota.
If you have any information regarding Asfahl, you are asked to call Ramsey police at 763-427-1212 or dial 911.