Racist Graffiti Found At Monticello High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after racist statements were found written on the door inside a bathroom stall at Monticello High School last week.
Monticello Superintendent Jim Johnson said the incident occurred near the end of the school day last Friday. A racist statement was written on the interior of a bathroom stall door frame. The bathroom was closed immediately and the graffiti was removed.
Pictures of the graffiti show two different messages inside the bathroom. One read, “N*****s suck a**,” while the other said, “Kill all N*****s” and included a swastika.
A school resource officer who is also a deputy with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office was notified. Officials said they have not been able to identify who was responsible for the statement. Johnson said there are many students in the bathroom each day, and the statement was written in an area that was difficult to see.
Officials said it’s difficult to determine when exactly it was written.
“Monticello High School welcomes all students and works hard to create a culture where individuals are respected and valued. We have taken this situation seriously and are working with our students and families to promote positive behaviors and a supportive environment,” Johnson said in a statement.
The incident remains under investigation.