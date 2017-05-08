Nanny’s Husband Expected In Court In 2015 Death Of 1-Year-Old Girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Nearly a year and a half after the death of a 1-year-old girl, a nanny’s husband is scheduled to go before a judge Monday for the crime.
Nicholas Larson is charged with second degree murder.
Police said the 27-year-old Shakopee man is responsible for the death of Tara Engman. Engman died in December 2015 from blunt force injuries in Minneapolis.
Investigators said DNA from Engman’s ears was matched to Larson.
The girl’s nanny initially told police that her husband never touched Engman. However, the nanny later told investigators that her husband was left alone with the child that day.
Larson’s first appearance is set for 1:30 p.m.