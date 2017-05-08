No Structure Damage Following Wetland Fire In Independence

May 8, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Independence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters in the west metro worked all night to keep a wetland fire from damaging any homes or businesses.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a fire occurred in a large wetland area between Highway 12 and Independence City Hall.

Police said the fire started in the middle of the swamp, which is completely covered in Cattails and water.

Highway 12 was closed for four hours.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from damaging any buildings.

The cause is currently under investigation.

