Parents Upset Over Controversial Signs In Delano Schools

DELANO, Minn. (WCCO) — Teachers and district officials in Delano are coming together in support of a controversial sign.
Rainbow colors adorn the signs as well as words like diverse, accepting and safe space. The teachers union distributed them to all members who then had a choice whether or not to hang them.
Some upset parents flooded the superintendent’s office with calls and emails. They felt the signs were aimed at the LGBTQ community. They think the union violated policy by posting non-school sponsored material without approval.
Both sides are now working together to be inclusive.
“It’s meant to be universal, it’s meant to be a symbol of having a conversation to that we have diverse learners, we have diverse students, we have diverse parents, we have people of all walks of life in our community and in our schools,” Superintendent Matt Schoen said.
The teachers union made the signs after someone broke into the home of an African-American student in March and spray painted racial slurs and swastikas.