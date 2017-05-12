Mounds View School Closed Due To Raccoon Issue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A school in Mounds View had to be closed last week after raccoons were found in the ceiling.
Officials with Mounds View Public Schools said they learned of the possibility of raccoons at Bridges School last Friday. Bridges School offers programs for students with an enhanced need for behavioral and social skills.
The school was closed after raccoons were found in the attic. Officials say the district is working with two pest control companies, and both assured them the school was safe after several days. Students returned to Bridge School on Thursday.
Officials say on Friday, a raccoon was observed outside the building while students were on the playground.
None of the raccoon sightings was in student spaces. They were all in the attic. Students were moved to other schools and will remain at those schools until the issue is resolved.
There are 30 students in the Bridges School program, which is for students with special needs in Kindergarten through seventh grade.