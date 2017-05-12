Video Shows ‘U’ Gymnast Thrown As High Bar Collapses

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A terrifying moment for a member of the University of Minnesota gymnastics team was uploaded to Twitter by a fellow teammate.
Zach Liebler filmed as Jalon Stephens performed a routine on the high bars.
As Stephens revolved around the bar, one side of the apparatus was shown buckling. Stephens was thrown to the side.
Stephens, an NCAA bronze medalist in high bar, tweeted “I’m OK guys” following the incident.
Olympian Simone Biles responded, “Glad you’re alright, whew that’s a heart attack.”
Stephens replied, “It scared the mess out of me.”