Berrios To Start Saturday For Twins Against Indians

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of the top pitching prospects for the Minnesota Twins will make a start Saturday in Cleveland with an open spot in the rotation.
After the Twins beat the White Sox 7-6 on Thursday, the Twins announced they are bringing up Jose Berrios from Class AAA Rochester to pitch Saturday against the Indians. In six starts at Rochester, Berrios is 3-0 with an impressive 1.13 earned run average. He has 39 strikeouts and eight walks in 39 2/3 innings.
He’s allowed just eight runs in six starts, with just five earned runs.
The Twins (17-14) are 5-3 in May and have won two straight as they head to Cleveland for a three-game series featuring the top two teams in the American League Central Division. The Twins are hoping things click with Berrios this time up, and that he remains in the big leagues for the rest of the season. He has had issues with his control in previous starts with the Twins.
He had three stints with the Twins last season and made 14 starts, going 3-7 with an earned run average over eight.