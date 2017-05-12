Pet Guest(s) Of The Week: Meet Cuddles & Kisses

May 12, 2017 12:00 PM

This week’s pet guests are two bunnies, Cuddles and Kisses!

Cuddles and Kisses were a custodial release to Minneapolis Animal Care & Control as their caregivers no longer wanted them. Cuddles & Kisses are both sweet and social. Cuddles is very curious and likes to explore. Kisses likes to observe what’s going on and play. They also both love to eat fresh veggies. They are both neutered and micro-chipped.

For more information on this pet and other adoptable pets at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control: 612-673-6222, www.minneapolismn.gov/animals.

