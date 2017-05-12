Coach Pitino’s Deal Finalized; $1.7M In New Bonuses

May 12, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Gopher Men's Basketball, Richard Pitino, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach Richard Pitino‘s one-year extension through 2021-22 includes $1.7 million in new bonuses for staying with the program, on top of his $1.6 million base salary.

richard pitino1 Coach Pitinos Deal Finalized; $1.7M In New Bonuses

(credit: CBS)

Pitino’s contract, announced without terms last week by the university, was approved Friday by the Board of Regents. He’s 75-61 in four years with the Gophers. The average annual pay for the remainder of the deal now exceeds $2 million, ninth-most among Big Ten coaches.

The contract contains no guaranteed money for the additional year covering the 2021-22 season, but Pitino gets $650,000 for keeping the job through April 30, 2022.

Other new retention bonuses are $550,000 on April 30, 2021; $250,000 on April 30, 2020; and $250,000 on Aug. 1, 2017. There’s also a previously scheduled $450,000 bonus for fulfilling the contract through April 30, 2019.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch