Driver In Crash That Killed Mounds View Students Due In Court

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 32-year-old Maple Grove woman accused of killing two high school students in a crash last December is due in court Friday.
Rachel Diane Kayl is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the case. Kayl was driving in excess of 80 miles per hour when she hit a car with three 16-year-old girls heading to Mounds View High School. The girls, Stephanie Carlson and Bridget Giere, died in the crash.
The crash happened in Arden Hills at the intersection of Highway 96 and County Highway 10. Kayl was also charged with criminal vehicular operation after a third victim, the 17-year-old driver of the car, was critically hurt.
In the charges, Kayl said “It all happened so fast.” Kayl has four speeding tickets on her record.