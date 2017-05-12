Researchers: Smiling Adds A Couple Years To Your Age

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Victoria Beckham is known for rarely smiling when she poses for pictures. Now, a new study shows she may be on to something.
Canadian researchers say smiling adds about two years onto your apparent age.
In the study, people were asked to rate expressions from youngest to oldest.
Faces showing surprise rated the youngest, but, when people smiled, many had the crinkly crow’s feet around their eyes, which made people think they looked older.
Interestingly enough, participants in the study were later asked about their perceptions and incorrectly recalled tagging smiling faces as the youngest – despite the fact they had indeed done the opposite.
Researchers say their perceptions and beliefs may be polar opposites.