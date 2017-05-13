‘Bikers Against Bullies’ Rally Behind Isanti Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 13-year-old boy who says he is being bullied got support from dozens of strangers-turned friends on Saturday.

Zane Omlid and his parents say he has been pushed, punched and written on multiple times in the past couple of years while he has been going to Isanti Middle School.

A group called Syd’s Angels Bikers Against Bullies rode through Omlid’s neighborhood Saturday in a show of support.

Founder Greg Carson presented Omlid with a T-shirt, and the group prayed together.

The group then took a motorcycle ride through the community with Omlid.

Syd’s Angels started about one year ago when a St. Francis 15-year-old named Sydney was being bullied.

“We wanted to help,” Carson said.

The ride for Omlid was the group’s fourth event, according to Carson.

“Today is just the beginning,” Carson said to Omlid. “We love you, we don’t even know you but we love you.”

The support made Zane’s mother Tracy Malenke cry.

“This is amazing what these guys are doing,” Malenke said. “It’s awful to be frustrated every single day when your kid comes home to tell you somebody’s pushed him down, kicked him, punched him in the private areas and then drawn on them.”

With the confidence of a community behind him, Omlid wants others who are being bullied to remember it is brave to ask for help.

“Don’t handle it yourself,” Omlid said.

Malenke and Carson said they hope to work with communities and schools to improve practices for dealing with bullying.

The school district, Cambridge-Isanti Schools, provided WCCO with a statement on the bullying allegations:

As with any issue involving students, Cambridge-Isanti Schools takes allegations of bullying seriously and works to address concerns and ensure student safety.

As per district practice the matter was promptly and fully investigated, and administration responded accordingly.

Student data privacy laws prevent the district from commenting further. Providing safe schools for all students continues to be a priority of Cambridge-Isanti Schools each and every day.