How To Catch Fish, Part 4: Tips For The Non-Walleye Angler

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s walleye opener is under way, but in our final fishing tip of the week, we’re reminded: you can always move on to other species.

While walleye is the goal of the day, make no mistake: This is a state where you can change rigs, and if it’s slow, look for the pan fish.

“I would do walleyes in the morning, very early at about 8, 9 o’clock, switch gears and go do some crappie fishing during the day, because they’re very active this time of year,” Minnesota fishing guide Steve Carney said. “Then go back and do some walleyes later in the evening.”

You can also take a run at the northern pike.

“If you can’t catch walleyes, you’ll probably catch northerns,” Carney said. “But again, they’re a great game fish and that’s probably one of the most prolific species in Minnesota.”

What matters most to some is that they’re getting action — any kind of action — so here is an option:

“The ironic thing is, the best crappie fishing of the year is right during the walleye opener,” Carney said.

And remember, there’s a reason people get excited this weekend: There are fish, and they’re a resource to be managed and treasured.

“It’s very important, if you keep fish, to keep the smaller males,” Carney said. “The larger females are loaded with eggs right now. They’re the ones you want to let go.”