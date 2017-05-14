Environmental Review Due For Enbridge Pipeline Replacement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Commerce kicks off a public comment period Monday when it releases a draft environmental review for Enbridge Energy’s proposed replacement for its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.
The $7.5 billion project would replace a pipeline from the 1960s that no longer operates at full capacity. Line 3 begins in Alberta and crosses parts North Dakota and Minnesota on its way to Superior, Wisconsin.
Enbridge plans to spend $2.6 billion on the 337-mile Minnesota section. Enbridge wants to follow the existing Line 3 corridor part of the way but take a more southerly path for the rest.
Environmental and tribal groups oppose it.
Monday’s release will be followed by a comment period that will include 22 public information meetings along the proposed route.
