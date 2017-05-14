WEEKEND BREAK: Silver Lining For Canceled Wedding | Gymnast Survives Bar FailSmiling = Looking Older?

Suspect Arrested After Confronting Minneapolis Officer With Knives

May 14, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Minneapolis Police Department, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a suspect was arrested for assault Sunday after confronting officers with two knives during an incident in Minneapolis.

Authorities responded at about 1 p.m. to a report of a man loitering and threatening a woman outside an apartment building on the 600 block of 18th Street East. When an officer arrived, he was confronted by a 31-year-old man armed with two knives.

Police say the officer fired his weapon once, and the suspect was not injured.

Additional officers responded to the scene, and the man was arrested. Police recovered the knives the suspect was holding. The suspect was taken to be booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The suspect and the officer who fired the gunshot have not been identified. The incident is under investigation.

