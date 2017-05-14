Victim In North Minneapolis Parking Lot Shooting ID’d

WEEKEND BREAK: Silver Lining For Canceled Wedding | Gymnast Survives Bar FailSmiling = Looking Older?

May 14, 2017 2:28 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the woman who died last week after she was shot outside a North Minneapolis strip mall.

Iesha Lanell Wiley, 26, of Minneapolis, was shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lyndale and West Broadway, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

She died about a half hour later at North Memorial Medical Center. Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say Wiley was shot in a parking lot by a man she was arguing with in nearby business.

Family members say the shooter had, at one point, been in a relationship with Wiley. The suspect, who fled the scene, has yet to be identified by authorities.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting is asked to text police at 847411 or call the tip line at 612-692-8477.

