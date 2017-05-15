Severe Weather: More Storms Expected Tonight, Tuesday | Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

House Passes Bill Penalizing Parents In Genital Mutilation Cases

May 15, 2017 7:38 PM
Filed Under: Genital Mutilation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has passed a bill that would levy harsh penalties against parents who subject their children to female genital mutilation.

The legislation was spurred by charges against a Detroit-area doctor who allegedly performed the procedure on two 7-year-old Minnesota girls. A clinic manager and his wife were also charged.

The bill would make it a felony for parents to subject their children to the practice and could strip parental rights. It passed the House nearly unanimously Monday, with just four Democrats voting against the bill.

But it’s unclear whether it will become law this year. The Senate has not yet held a hearing on the bill with just a week remaining in session.

