Massive American Flag Commemorating 9/11 Retired, Replaced

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 30 law enforcement officials and veterans retired and replaced a massive American flag Monday morning at the Hennepin County Government Center.

The old flag had been hanging in the atrium for more than a decade. It needed to be replaced because all the natural light let in by the building had faded the stars and stripes.

The 20-by-30-foot flag was placed inside the atrium to commemorate the anniversary of the the Sept. 11 attack and was so massive crews had to use the Minneapolis Fire Department’s aerial ladder to put it into place.

On Monday, members of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, the Minneapolis Police Honor Guard and area veterans all helped with the retirement and replacement ceremony.

“We felt that it was put up in a respectful way and it should be taken down in a respectful way,” said Christine Mlinarchik, the Hennepin County senior facilities operations manager.

The old flag will be given to Veterans Affairs and placed in a display case.

The new flag will be a bit smaller than the old one, to better fit in the atrium.