MDH: Measles Spreads To Another County; Reaches 58 Total Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials say measles cases have spread to another county.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, measles cases have reached Le Sueur County, where there are two cases. Other counties include Hennepin (49), Ramsey (3) and Crow Wing (4) counties.
Of the 58 total cases, 55 have been confirmed as unvaccinated. One had one dose of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine and two had two doses.
Fifty-five of cases are children while three cases involve adults. Forty-nine of the cases are Somali-Minnesotan individuals.
Cases of measles this year now tops all cases in the last 20 years combined. There were 56 cases of measles from 1997 to 2016.