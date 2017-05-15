Over 2 Pounds Of Meth Found In New London Home, 2 Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were arrested after over two pounds of meth was found inside their New London home, along with marijuana and firearms.
According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, in the early hours the task force and Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search of a residence that was believed to have illegal substances inside.
During the search, officers found 2.3 pounds of meth, with an estimated street value of $30,000. They also found 3/4 pounds of marijuana, a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle and a .308 caliber rifle.
Two of the home’s residents were taken into custody.