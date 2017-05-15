Severe Weather: More Storms Expected Tonight, Tuesday | Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

Minnesota Highway Deaths Up Over 100 In 2017

May 15, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Department Of Public Safety, Office Of Traffic Safety, Traffic Deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says more than 100 people have died on state roadways this year.

The department’s Office of Traffic Safety says the grim milestone was reached this past weekend, but occurred later than last year when the mark was reached on April 27.

Public safety officials say the main factors contributing to the 103 fatalities this year include alcohol, speed, distracted driving and failure to use seatbelts.

The figures show 84 fatalities involved vehicles, 12 were pedestrians and six were on motorcycles. The department says an additional death may have been on a motorized scooter or similar bike, but the official police report has not been forwarded.

