What To Do If You Find A Pet Locked In A Hot Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Would you know what to do if you saw a dog locked inside a hot vechicle? It only takes a few minutes for a pet to overheat and die.
Edina police say breaking in to a car to free the animal is not the answer. Here’s what they suggest instead:
- Call either 911 or the local police department
- When you do, be sure to describe the vehicle and its location as clearly as possible.
- Include the license plate number, if possible.
- Report how long the animal has been inside if you know.
- Again, do not break into the vehicle to free the animal. Police say if you do, you could face criminal charges.