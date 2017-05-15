Benefit Supports Local Travel Abroad Safety Group

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Studying abroad can be an incredible learning experience for students.
But, there are risks that students and parents need to be aware of.
Sheryl Hill wants to make sure that students and parents have the travel safety tools they need.
Sheryl and her husband Allen started “Depart Smart” after their son, Tyler, died in Japan while he was on an Ambassador Group program in 2007.
The Around the World Safely Benefit 2017 supporting Depart Smart is this Thursday, from 6 to 10:00 p.m. It’s at the Minneapolis Event Center.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Depart Smart online.