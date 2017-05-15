Severe Weather: Afternoon Storms Expected In Metro | Latest Forecast | Weather Ctr. | Send In Your Pics

Benefit Supports Local Travel Abroad Safety Group

May 15, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Depart Smart, Minneapolis Convention Center, Sheryl Hill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Studying abroad can be an incredible learning experience for students.

But, there are risks that students and parents need to be aware of.

Sheryl Hill wants to make sure that students and parents have the travel safety tools they need.

Sheryl and her husband Allen started “Depart Smart” after their son, Tyler, died in Japan while he was on an Ambassador Group program in 2007.

The Around the World Safely Benefit 2017 supporting Depart Smart is this Thursday, from 6 to 10:00 p.m. It’s at the Minneapolis Event Center.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Depart Smart online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch