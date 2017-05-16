Minnesota Legislative Leaders Resume Budget Talks

Severe Weather: Storms Aren’t Quite Through With MN Yet | Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

May 16, 2017 10:32 AM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s legislative leaders are back to the negotiating table in search of a budget deal.

The Legislature has less than a week to finalize a new, two-year budget. But first Gov. Mark Dayton and Republicans who control the Legislature have to resolve the mountain of differences in their budget plans.

The two sides resumed meeting Tuesday morning and were expected to continue meeting on-and-off throughout the day. They’re returning to talks after GOP leaders backed away last week to start sending the governor their own versions of budget bills. Dayton has vetoed them all.

Dayton is pushing for a $46 billion budget with more funding for programs like a preschool expansion. Republicans want a slimmer budget with more than $1 billion in tax relief.

