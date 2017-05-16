Severe Weather: Storm Front Surging Through Minnesota| Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

California Artist Offers ‘Sound Wave Tattoos’

May 16, 2017 8:00 AM
Sound Wave Tattoos

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people have tattoos that have special meaning to them. Now, along with the ink, a California tattoo artist is letting people incorporate sound into their designs.

Nate Siggard inks audio soundwaves onto people’s skin — and you can then listen to it through an app.

His friend recently lost his father to cancer so he tattooed a sound wave of the father’s voice from a home video.

Siggard also tattooed his girlfriend’s voice on his arm saying, “I love you.”

You have to sign up for a waiting list on his website for the Sound Wave Tattoos.

