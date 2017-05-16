California Artist Offers ‘Sound Wave Tattoos’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people have tattoos that have special meaning to them. Now, along with the ink, a California tattoo artist is letting people incorporate sound into their designs.
Nate Siggard inks audio soundwaves onto people’s skin — and you can then listen to it through an app.
His friend recently lost his father to cancer so he tattooed a sound wave of the father’s voice from a home video.
Siggard also tattooed his girlfriend’s voice on his arm saying, “I love you.”
You have to sign up for a waiting list on his website for the Sound Wave Tattoos.