Boy, 14, Killed In Princeton Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the City or Princeton Monday afternoon.
According to Mille Lacs County officials, the shooting happened on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue North at about 4 p.m.
A second 14-year-old boy was at the scene, police said.
The identity of the shooting victim was not immediately released.
The Princeton Police Department and Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are all involved in the investigation.
