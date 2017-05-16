Severe Weather: Storms Aren’t Quite Through With MN Yet | Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

Long Lake Regional Park Hosts Twin Cities Strides For Stroke Walk

May 16, 2017 12:00 PM
Long Lake Regional Park, New Brighton, Strides For Stroke Walk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – May is Stroke Awareness Month.

Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds.

This Saturday, the Twin Cities Strides for Stroke Walk will take place at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. but there is also a pre-walk program starting at 9:45 a.m.

Other Stride for Stroke Walks will happen at the same time in Duluth, Mankato and St. Cloud.

For more information, or to participate in the Strides for Stroke Walk, visit the Minnesota Stroke Association online.

