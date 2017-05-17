Fraser Helping Zimmerman Family With 3 Autistic Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Having one child with a learning disability can be a challenge. Imagine having three.
Laesha and Shane Emmons from Zimmerman have five children. Three of them are on the autism spectrum. The Emmons say it can be overwhelming at times.
But thanks to Fraser, they’ve been able to give their children the ability to live their best lives. Shayna, 11, 8 year old Shayne and 3-year-old Shaynea receive therapy services at Fraser in Anoka.
They say the Fraser staff treats their children like family.
“I just see that immediate improvement almost as soon as the therapy starts. I’ve found a lot of times are kids are starting to do things here we don’t even know about at home. We’ll go in and oh my god she’s starting to use her words, she’s starting to speak,” Shane Emmons said.
If you’d like to help families like the Emmons, you can donate to WCCO’s Pulling Together campaign.
Ten teams each from St. Paul and Minneapolis will go up against each other in a tug-of-war across the Mississippi on June 10th. Each team needs to raise $10,000.