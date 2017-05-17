Severe Weather: Tornado Hits Western Wis. | More Storms ExpectedRadar | Forecast | Weather App

GOP Rep. On Comey Memo: Grounds For Impeachment, If True

May 17, 2017 11:45 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Justin Amash of Michigan says it could be grounds for impeachment if President Donald Trump urged FBI Director James Comey to end a probe of former adviser Michael Flynn.

Responding to a question, Amash said Wednesday that could be grounds, “if the allegations are true.” He said that “everybody in this country gets a fair trial, (whether) it’s the president or anyone else.”

Amash became the first Republican lawmaker to raise the specter of impeachment. However, Amash has been a consistent critic of Trump, as well as an opponent of House Republican leadership and his views are not widely representative.

The New York Times was the first to report on a February memo by Comey that suggested Trump asked him to lay off Flynn. Trump later fired Comey.

