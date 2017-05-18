Minnesota Added More Than 15,000 Jobs In April

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State employment officials say Minnesota gained more than 15,000 jobs in April, marking the largest monthly jobs gain the state has seen in nearly four years.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) reported Thursday that Minnesota saw 15,100 jobs added last month, according to seasonably adjusted figures. That’s the biggest monthly jobs boost since September 2013.
“That job growth, combined with rising wages and increasing work hours, all point to strong labor market conditions statewide,” DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy said, in a statement.
The bulk of last month’s job gains came in the areas of education and health services, followed by construction, government and business services. The sectors that saw some job losses were trade, transportation, mining, and financial activities.
Over the last year, Minnesota has added more than 34,000 jobs – a gain of 1.2 percent. That’s about on par with the national job growth rate (1.4 percent).
Meanwhile, unemployment in Minnesota has held steady at 3.8 percent. That’s a bit better than the national average of 4.4 percent.