Sheriff: Man Loses Control Of Vehicle, Dies In Otter Tail Co. Crash

May 18, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Otter Tail County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Fergus Falls man is dead after losing control of his vehicle in Otter Tail County Wednesday.

According to the county’s sheriff’s office, shortly before noon Wednesday, the driver of a Dodge minivan was traveling southbound on County Highway 1 about two miles south of Interstate 94 when he lost control of his vehicle and drifted off the roadway.

The vehicle then entered the western ditch, struck and embankment and overturned on its roof.

The driver, identified as Thomas Allen Milbrandt, suffered significant upper body injuries and was found dead at the scene.

There were no other victims. Milbrandt was not wearing a seatbelt.

