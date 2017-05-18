Brrrr…Frost Advisory Issued For North Metro Counties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In a week that’s seen a deadly tornado, heavy rains and flash flooding, the latest weather warning is a bit surprising: a frost advisory.
The National Weather Service says temperatures could dip down to freezing overnight Thursday for several counties just north of the Twin Cities metro.
The advisory is in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-to-low 30s, possibly killing plants if precautions aren’t taken.
Can you believe it? From tornadoes to frost. Lows in the 40s tonight in the metro; 30s north pic.twitter.com/H7Ice3D7Jd
— Mike Augustyniak (@MorningWXGuy) May 18, 2017
The advisory area stretches from Little Falls to Mora and over to Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Looking ahead, the weekend won’t provide much of a warm-up. While temperatures in the 30s aren’t in the forecast, highs don’t look to break out of the 50s.
The next shot at 70-degree weather looks to be Monday, when sunshine is slated to return to Minnesota after a week of rain and storms.