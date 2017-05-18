St. Bart’s Kindergartners Show Appreciation For Wayzata Police Department

May 18, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: National Police Appreciation Week, St. Bart's School, Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold, Wayzata Police Department

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) — A group of kindergartners in Wayzata showed their appreciation for their local police on Thursday.

Students from St. Bart’s School walked across the street Thursday afternoon to the Wayzata Police Department, where they brought some gifts for their local officers. The students delivered goodie bags filled with treats and gift cards.

Then, they got a tour of the department. For the police chief, spending a little time with the young children was the biggest treat.

“It’s a breath of fresh air for us. Like I said, sometimes these days it’s not the best of times to be a police officer and we really are reminded when we have visitors like this that people care for us and it’s a real battery charger for our officers,” Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold said.

The show of support was part of the school’s activities for this week, which is National Police Appreciation Week.

