Lead Singer Of Audioslave, Soundgarden Chris Cornell Dead At 52

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iconic rock singer Chris Cornell – known for his bands Soundgarden and Audioslave – has died.
According to a report from Associated Press, Cornell died while on tour with Soundgarden in Detroit. He was 52.
Cornell’s representative Brian Bumbery confirmed his death, calling it “sudden and unexpected”. Cornell’s wife and family were reportedly shocked by it.
Bumbery said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.
Cornell is considered one of the founding members of the Seattle grunge rock scene, which also includes Nirvana and Pearl Jam.