Police: Missing Alexandria Juvenile May Be In St. Cloud Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Alexandria police and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.
Authorities say Tekoa Omega Dotson of Brooten was in a placement home in Alexandria, placed there through Stearns County. Authorities say sometime late Monday or early Tuesday, she left her placement home without permission.
She hasn’t been heard from since, and her whereabouts are unknown. Dotson is decscribed as an African-American female about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, and has pierced ears and a pierced lower lip.
Authorities believe she may be in the Brooten/Belgrade area or the St. Cloud metro area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 251-4240.